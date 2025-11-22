Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Divya Eliminated After Fiery Clash with Thanuja?

With strong rumours suggesting that Divya Velamuri is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 9, social media has erupted in debate. Many viewers are calling her exit “unfair,” especially after her confident gameplay and the explosive confrontation she had with Thanuja, who is currently the favourite to win the title.

According to netizens, Divya’s journey stood out for several reasons. Many argue that Divya never relied on Bharani to shape her game graph. In contrast, viewers believe Thanuja repeatedly brought up Bharani’s name to shift attention and portray that it was Divya who shared a bond with him, not her.

Fans also highlight that even when Bharani distanced himself or when the host questioned the dynamics, Divya never abandoned him. Meanwhile, Thanuja was accused of moving toward whichever contestant was in the spotlight, leaving Bharani aside whenever it suited her.

Supporters further point out that Divya stood by Bharani during both emotional lows and health issues — something Bharani himself acknowledged. With Thanuja, viewers felt it was the opposite, saying Bharani often cared for her by checking on her health and offering support.

A widely discussed point online is Divya’s personality. Many felt that her assertiveness and strong tone were often misunderstood as controlling, but after her mother’s entry, viewers said it became clear that her nature stemmed from genuine affection rather than dominance.