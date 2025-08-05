Prayagraj Schools Holidays Till August 7 Due to Floods!

Prayagraj District Magistrate's office has directed shutting down all schools, from pre-primary to Class 12, up to 7 August, 2025, because of the critically flood-like condition due to heavy rain in the area. The order is for all kinds of schools, government-recognized, government-aided, CBSE, and ICSE board schools, running in Hindi and English mediums

School Authorities Directed to Obey

The school administrations have been directed to adhere to the order and carry out any remaining departmental work, like DBT and U-DISE Plus, from home. This step is taken to give precedence to student and worker safety while preserving necessary administrative activities.

Varanasi Schools to be Closed on August 5 and 6

Also, in Varanasi, all the schools of all boards, ranging from pre-primary to Class 12, will be closed on August 5 and 6, 2025, owing to the prevailing flood-like conditions. School headmasters and principals have been ordered by the District School Superintendent to strictly follow this directive and ensure student safety.

Flood Relief Measures

The district administration has proactively acted to check the situation, such as opening flood relief camps and night shelters. School headmasters and specially appointed block education officers have been tasked to supply assistance and support when necessary.

Weather Forecast

As per the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the area can look forward to further heavy rains and waterlogging in urban as well as rural sectors. The government is taking measures to counter the effects of the flood-like scenario and maintain public safety.

Affected Districts

A few districts in the area, such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Kanpur, are facing increasing river water levels because of heavy rains and barrage overflows. The issue is being watched carefully, and steps are being taken for public safety on a need basis.

