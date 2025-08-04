CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Date, Time, and Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Compartment Exam Results 2025 this week. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams are eagerly waiting for their scores, following the release of Class 12 compartment results on August 1.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted on a single day—July 22, 2025. Once the results are declared, students can check their scorecards on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2025:

Students will need the following details to access their results:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Security Pin

Past Trends:

In 2024, the Class 10 compartment result was announced on August 5, while Class 12 was out on August 2.

In 2023, Class 10 results were declared on August 4, and Class 12 on August 1.

In 2022, Class 10 results came out on September 9.

The Board is maintaining a consistent trend of releasing the supplementary exam results within 1–2 weeks of the exam date, keeping students and parents alert during the first week of August.

CBSE 10th Class Compartment Result 2025: Official Websites

Stay tuned to:

For the latest news and direct result links for CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025, bookmark this page.