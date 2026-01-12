Pongal Holidays 2026: Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Closed from Jan 14 to 17

January 2026 brings a long stretch of holidays for school students in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the Pongal festival and several state-declared observances. Pongal, the state’s most significant harvest celebration, falls between January 14 and January 17, giving students an extended mid-month break. This year, Pongal coincides with Makar Sankranti on January 14, further adding to the festive atmosphere.

Four-Day Pongal Holiday Break for Schools

The Tamil Nadu government has officially approved multiple holidays for educational institutions during the Pongal week. Students will enjoy the following days off:

January 14 (Wednesday) – Bhogi Holiday

Schools are expected to remain closed as families begin festival preparations. Many students and parents also travel to hometowns ahead of the main Pongal celebrations.

January 15 (Thursday) – Thai Pongal Holiday

A mandatory public holiday across the state, Thai Pongal marks the main festival day where families cook newly harvested rice and offer prayers to the Sun God.

January 16 (Friday) – Mattu Pongal / Thiruvalluvar Day Holiday

Schools will be closed to honour cattle, which play a vital role in farming communities. The day is also observed as Thiruvalluvar Day, dedicated to the legendary Tamil poet.

January 17 (Saturday) – Kaanum Pongal / Uzhavar Thirunal Holiday

The final day of the festival is marked by family outings and celebrations. Since January 18 is a Sunday, students receive an uninterrupted 4–5 day holiday stretch.

Late-January Holiday: Republic Day 2026

After the Pongal break, another important holiday arrives at the end of the month. Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026 is a nationwide public holiday.

For schools that do not hold Saturday classes, this creates another three-day long weekend (January 24–26). Many schools conduct flag-hoisting and cultural programs in the morning, after which the rest of the day is a holiday.

A Festive Month for Students

With festival holidays, weekend extensions, and national observances, January 2026 becomes one of the most holiday-packed months for students in Tamil Nadu. Families can plan travel, celebrations, or simply enjoy a relaxing start to the new year.

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