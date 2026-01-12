ISRO PSLV-C62 Launch: EOS-N1, 14 Satellites Successfully Deployed in 108-Minute Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began 2026 on a high note with the successful launch of EOS-N1 and 14 auxiliary satellites, along with a re-entry test capsule, in a long-duration mission that lasted 108 minutes. This launch marked ISRO’s first mission of the year and came as a strong comeback after the rare anomaly experienced during the PSLV-C61 mission in May 2025, which had prevented EOS-09 from reaching its intended orbit.

The latest mission, PSLV-C62, lifted off at 10:18 am from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Operated commercially for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the 44.4-metre-tall launch vehicle performed precisely as planned across all four stages, reaffirming the reliability of India’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle family. This was the 64th PSLV flight overall and the fifth outing of the PSLV-DL configuration.

Following launch, the primary satellite EOS-N1—also known as Anvesha—was placed in a sun-synchronous orbit about 505 km above Earth at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. All 14 co-passenger satellites were released into their designated orbits soon afterward. Post deployment, the rocket’s PS4 stage was re-ignited for a de-orbiting manoeuvre, after which the Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID) capsule separated and began its controlled descent toward a planned splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

The PSLV-C62 mission carried a wide array of Indian and international payloads focused on next-generation technologies, including AI-based data processing, IoT networks, store-and-forward communications, radiation studies, and agricultural monitoring. The primary payload, EOS-N1, is a hyperspectral surveillance satellite intended for strategic Earth observation.

One of the standout co-passenger satellites was AayulSAT, developed by Bengaluru startup OrbitAID Aerospace. It is India’s first in-orbit satellite refuelling experiment, designed to test propellant transfer and servicing capabilities—technologies expected to play a key role in the future of sustainable space missions.

The re-entry capsule KID, built with European partners and a Spanish space startup, served as a testbed for atmospheric re-entry systems, validating controlled descent techniques essential for future Earth-return missions.

Other satellites included CubeSats and small spacecraft developed by Dhruva Space (CGUSAT) and international partners, supporting research in communication, IoT, environmental monitoring, and scientific innovation.

This launch followed ISRO’s extensive review of the PSLV-C61 failure, in which a third-stage deviation resulted in mission loss. A failure analysis committee had been formed, and corrective actions were applied before returning PSLV to service.

Earlier on Monday, ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan acknowledged that a deviation was noticed in the third stage during the mission and that detailed data was still being evaluated. He noted that further updates would be shared soon, although he did not officially declare the mission fully successful or unsuccessful at that moment.

Despite this cautious statement, the PSLV-C62 mission marked a significant step forward for ISRO, showcasing resilience, technological advancement, and renewed momentum for India’s space programme in 2026.

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