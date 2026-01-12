The Raja Saab Box Office Day 3: Prabhas Film Crosses ₹150 Crore Worldwide

Prabhas’ latest film, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, has been struggling to maintain momentum after a mixed-to-negative response from audiences and critics. Despite the hype surrounding the horror-comedy, the film’s domestic box office numbers showed a noticeable decline by the end of its opening weekend. However, its worldwide performance has pushed it past the ₹150 crore mark, driven largely by Prabhas’ massive fanbase and strong overseas turnout.

Domestic Box Office: A Sluggish Weekend

On Day 3 (Sunday), The Raja Saab collected ₹X crore, marking a steep drop from its Day 2 earnings of ₹26 crore. Compared to the opening day (₹53.75 crore across five languages)—including ₹9.15 crore from paid previews in Telugu—the film’s weekend trend indicates diminishing interest among Indian audiences.

The film’s domestic weekend total now stands at ₹X crore, with the Telugu version contributing the majority share, crossing ₹90 crore alone. The dubbed Hindi version added around ₹6 crore, while Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions registered marginal collections.

Prabhas’ Lowest Opening Weekend in Years

For an actor known for delivering industry-shaking opening weekends, The Raja Saab’s performance is considered one of Prabhas’ weakest recent starts.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024) earned nearly the same amount on Day 1 that The Raja Saab managed in its first three days.

Salaar (2023) grossed over ₹200 crore during its opening weekend.

Even Adipurush, despite facing heavy criticism, collected over ₹215 crore in its first weekend.

The last Prabhas film to deliver a lower weekend figure was Radhe Shyam (2022), which earned ₹90 crore in three days.

Prabhas’ career-best opener still remains Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) with an unprecedented ₹304 crore domestic weekend.

Global Box Office: Prabhas Sets Another Record

Though the domestic numbers were disappointing, The Raja Saab achieved a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The film opened at ₹112 crore globally, making Prabhas the only Indian actor with six films debuting beyond ₹100 crore worldwide.

In terms of global opening day rankings among Prabhas' films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – ₹214 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – ₹177.70 crore

Salaar – ₹158.10 crore

Saaho – ₹130 crore

Adipurush – ₹127.50 crore

The Raja Saab – ₹112 crore

Despite being at the bottom of this list, crossing the ₹150 crore worldwide mark within the first weekend reinforces Prabhas' unparalleled overseas pull.

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