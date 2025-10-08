October 9 School Holiday or not?

As weather conditions keep changing in a number of Indian states, numerous states declared schools closed on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The school holidays have been decided mostly for student safety in view of heavy rains, landslides, and other climatic disruptions. But not all states are going to observe a closure — most will operate on regular academic timetables.

States Announcing School Holidays

1. West Bengal (Darjeeling Region)

The request for closure has been made by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) for all schools and colleges in Darjeeling and surrounding hill regions from October 8 to 10, 2025. The move comes after rain and landslides in the region earlier this week disrupted transportation and communication networks.

The official notification states that all the educational institutions — government, private, missionary, and technical colleges — will resume on Monday, October 13, 2025.

2. Karnataka

In Karnataka, the schools will be shut down on and from October 8 to 18, 2025, owing to the Social and Educational Survey (Caste Survey) that is currently being carried out by the state government. The order, released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is applicable to government and government-aided schools. Private schools can decide to adopt similar steps according to local guidelines.

3. Jammu Division (Jammu and Kashmir)

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) had previously announced holidays on October 6 and 7, 2025, after heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings. Though schools were supposed to resume, even more weather updates show that light to moderate rain is expected to persist in certain regions. In the event of deteriorating conditions, the authorities could extend the closure even for October 9.

Weather Alerts and Updates

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla and surrounding areas of Himachal Pradesh can see light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and squally winds (40–50 km/h) on October 8–9, 2025. Light snowfall is even possible in some higher-level areas. The ultimate call for closing schools in Himachal will be based on local weather conditions.

States Where Schools are Open

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have normal school activities on October 9, 2025, as no festivals or government holidays are announced. Schools, colleges, and educational institutes in these states will operate normally.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Other States

In the rest of the states, i.e., Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha, the schools will not close on Thursday. No official declarations or weather alerts demanding shutdowns in these states exist.

Advice for Students and Parents

Students and parents are requested to confirm local notifications released by their respective district administrations or school boards prior to making any arrangements. In the affected places, these holidays provide students with a short break to relax and recover, while others may attend school as per normal.

Summary

Schools Closed: Darjeeling (West Bengal), Karnataka (Survey-related), parts of Jammu (Rainfall warning)

Schools Open: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and other states

Reason for Closures: Heavy rains, landslides, and state-level administrative surveys

With India advancing towards the festive season and the arrival of winter, officials keep a watchful eye on weather conditions to ensure safety for students and keep academic calendars intact wherever necessary.

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