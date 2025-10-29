October 30 School Holiday or not?

regular classes. But with Cyclone Montha and incessant heavy rain, schools in some of the southern and eastern states will be shut on Thursday, October 30, 2025, as a precautionary measure. The weather office (IMD) has declared red, orange, and yellow alerts for a number of districts, which has prompted local administrations to declare holidays for safety purposes.

Here's a detailed look at the state-wise status of schools for October 30, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools in most districts of Andhra Pradesh will be closed until October 31 because of the effects of Cyclone Montha. District administrations in Kakinada, East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur have announced holidays.

Further, red alerts have been sounded for Bapatla, YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya, which will continue to extend school closures in these areas. Several schools and government offices have been turned into relief camps, accommodating close to 10,000 people who have been displaced by the cyclone.

Odisha

Schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in some southern districts will be closed till October 30 because of Cyclone Montha, the state government has stated. The districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked all 30 districts to stay vigilant since the track of the cyclone might change. Reopening updates will further be based on weather conditions.

Telangana

Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha in Telangana have caused schools and colleges to shut down in several districts. Institutions in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and surrounding areas were closed on October 29 and will stay closed on October 30 as well.

Authorities track intensity of rain before giving reopening orders.

Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for a number of districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet. District administrations have announced holidays where there is high rainfall warning. Tiruvallur schools will be closed on October 30 owing to heavy rain and cyclone warnings. Parents are requested to keep an eye on their school's official WhatsApp group and website for last-minute updates, as additional closures may be announced based on weather updates.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand

In Bihar, schools were shut for Chhath Puja up to October 29 and have reopened on October 30.

Schools in Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh also reopened from October 29 after the festival holidays were over.

No fresh closures have been witnessed in these states.

West Bengal

Schools in West Bengal opened on October 29 after Chhath Puja holidays. The next closure, however, will be on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, which is celebrated all over the state.

Delhi

Schools in the national capital had been closed on October 27 for Chhath Puja and reopened from October 28.

There are no October 30 school holidays in Delhi, and classes will go on as usual.

Parents' Advisory

Parents are advised to look for official school WhatsApp groups or websites for the latest updates. In weather emergencies, schools sometimes release last-minute holiday announcements late at night. These official channels are best sources for authentic information.

Conclusion