Mahhi Vij Hits Back at Divorce Buzz: “Stop Spreading Lies”

Television actor Mahhi Vij has strongly condemned rumours about her alleged divorce from husband Jay Bhanushali, calling them “false narratives” and warning of legal action against those spreading misinformation.

Her response came after an Instagram post claimed that the couple had finalized their divorce. The post, which also featured a picture of the couple with their daughter, alleged that the two had signed divorce papers between July and August 2025 and had already decided on the custody of their three children.

Reports also suggested that “trust issues” were behind the couple’s strained relationship. The couple was last seen together at their daughter Tara’s labubu-themed birthday party.

Reacting to the viral claims, Mahhi wrote in the comments section, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”

Mahhi and Jay, who tied the knot on November 11, 2011, have often been regarded as one of television’s most loved couples. In 2017, they became foster parents to two children, Rajveer and Khushi, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

Reports about their supposed separation surfaced on October 27, 2025, with several media outlets claiming that the two had been living apart for some time and were seeking an amicable settlement. The news quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation across the television industry and among fans.

In the past, Mahhi had addressed similar rumours, stating that she doesn’t feel obligated to explain her private life publicly. “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you?” she remarked, pointing to the intense scrutiny celebrities face. Her comments also highlighted how society views divorce and single motherhood, and the pressure women face to justify their choices.

Amid the speculation, reports also noted that Jay recently shared photos from a trip with his daughters, while Mahhi is said to have moved into a new home with the kids two weeks ago.