October 28 School Holiday or not?

October 28, 2025, will be a holiday for college and school students in many regions of India on account of Chhath Puja celebrations and Cyclone Montha warnings. Some states are celebrating festive holidays, while others have declared closures as a precautionary measure during the issue of severe weather warnings.

States Declaring Holiday on October 28

Bihar: Schools and colleges will be closed up to October 29 for Chhath Puja festivities. Classes will resume on October 30.

Jharkhand: Schools will be closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja and should reopen on October 30.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja. Reopening dates can vary based on district-level notifications.

West Bengal: Schools are closed on October 27 and 28 for observing Chhath Puja.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges will be closed from October 27 to 29 because of Cyclone Montha. Some districts are under red alert, and precautionary measures for student safety have been put in place.

Odisha: Schools, colleges, and anganwadi centers in Gajapati district will be closed until October 30 as Cyclone Montha causes heavy rains and gusty winds.

States with No Holiday on October 28

Delhi: Schools will operate on regular days on October 28, despite a public holiday being declared on October 27 for Chhath Puja.

Safety and Weather Precautions

Authorities have asked parents, teachers, and students to remain vigilant about weather news and adhere to local safety rules. Citizens residing in coastal and cyclone-hit areas are asked to refrain from unnecessary travel and remain indoors.

For current updates, students and parents can refer to official school notices and local administration releases for any last-minute revisions in the holiday schedule for October 28.

Also read: Heavy Rain alert for Kerala on Oct 28; School Holiday likely!