Heavy Rain alert for Kerala on Oct 28; School Holiday likely!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for Kerala as Cyclone Montha strengthens over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to bring rain and high-speed winds to the state, and some districts have been under orange and yellow alert.

Districts Under Alert

The IMD has warned of isolated very heavy rain and gusty winds of up to 74 km/h in five Kerala districts, namely Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, issuing an orange alert. It issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad, predicting isolated heavy rain.

Rainfall and Wind Activity

Heavy rains are anticipated in Kerala within the next two days, with the system likely to lose intensity after it moves into the interior on Tuesday. The IMD has issued warnings of high-speed coastal winds and rough seas and advised fishermen to stay away from the sea.

Precautions and Safety Measures

The authorities have directed people residing in low-lying areas and coastal regions to relocate to safe zones and adhere strictly to government guidelines. Basic supplies, such as food, medication, and emergency kits, have been stored in cyclone shelters and relief camps. The government has implemented various cautionary steps to soften the blow of the cyclone, such as deployment of disaster management teams and evacuation of populations from exposed areas.

Stay Informed

Stay tuned for more updates and check official advisories for more information on Cyclone Montha's effect on Kerala.

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