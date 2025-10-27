October 28 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh Due to Cyclone Montha

Schools and colleges in some districts of Andhra Pradesh will be shut down on October 28, 2025, as the state prepares to face the effects of Cyclone Montha. Heavy rain and gusty winds were issued warnings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for various coastal districts, leading authorities to announce holidays for schools and colleges to prevent accidents involving students and teachers.

The IMD reports that Cyclone Montha has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is slowly strengthening as it travels at a speed of about 16 km per hour in the west-northwest direction. The cyclone is currently located around 680 km southeast of Kakinada and 710 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, and is likely to make landfall off Kakinada on October 28.

Wind speeds are expected to be between 90 and 100 km per hour at the time of landfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in most coastal districts. The Andhra Pradesh government has warned low-lying and coastal residents to stay on their toes, stay away from unnecessary travel, and adhere to official safety guidelines.

Following the adverse weather warning, district administrations have declared holidays for schools, colleges, and academic institutions in cyclone-hit areas such as East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam. The officials have also asked the institutions to stay shut until the situation improves and further notification is made.

Also read: Montha Meaning Explained: What the Next Cyclone Could Be Named