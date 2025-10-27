Last Saturday: Hyderabad’s New Cocktail Haven

On the corner of Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, a pulse of music and laughter spills into the night — the sound of a city finding its next obsession. The source? Last Saturday, Hyderabad’s newest cocktail bar, where every night feels like the weekend.

Created by Teja Cherukuri — the man behind Prost and Ironhill — this new space feels less like a bar and more like a mood. Teja’s idea was simple yet magnetic: “Why wait for the weekend to unwind?” he says. “At Last Saturday, we want every evening to carry that weekend magic — the energy, the indulgence, the freedom.”

The Mood Inside

Step inside, and the place instantly comes alive. The interiors strike a perfect balance between industrial edge and understated warmth — exposed textures softened by pools of amber light. Murals spill across the ceiling, bar stools glint against rugged walls, and the resident DJ spins beats that blur the line between laid-back and electric. It’s the kind of space where strangers turn into friends over shared playlists, laughter, and the rhythmic clink of glasses.

Hyderabad’s Heart, Global Soul

Hyderabad’s crowd can be discerning, and Teja knows it. “We like new things,” he smiles, “but we still crave our comfort. You can offer tacos or ramen — but someone will still ask for biryani.” So, the kitchen plays both sides.

The Mutton Donne Biryani, smoky and spiced just right, pays homage to Teja’s Bengaluru roots, while Haleem Buns — buttery sliders filled with melt-in-mouth haleem — have already achieved cult status. For those who love surprises, the Jhatka Lamb Fry and Jackfruit Millet Tacos promise the familiar with a twist.

Cocktails That Tell Stories

But the real showstopper is the bar. Here, the cocktails come with personality — and sometimes, plotlines. The menu reads like a romantic K-drama marathon: Crash Landing on You, Queen of Tears, Saturday Calling. Each drink is handcrafted without syrups or artificial sugars, letting the ingredients speak for themselves.

Teja’s favourite? A coconut-toffee-inspired creation that instantly transports you to childhood candy shops. “It’s nostalgia in a glass,” he says with a laugh.

The City’s New Rhythm

What makes Last Saturday stand out isn’t just the food or the cocktails — it’s the vibe. On any given night, you’ll find live DJs, percussionists, and a dance floor that feels alive but never chaotic. The crowd is unmistakably Hyderabadi — stylish, warm, and ready to toast to the good times.