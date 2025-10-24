October 25 School Holiday in AP due to rains?

Parts of Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days due to a low-pressure system, and weather conditions are expected to intensify further. According to meteorologists, a fresh low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The new system is forecast to move west-northwestwards and intensify by Saturday, October 25, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema regions starting from October 26.

Weather Developments

An upper-air cyclonic circulation currently lies over the south Andaman Sea, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, the expected low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will likely strengthen on Friday, leading to an increase in rainfall intensity across several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the existing low-pressure system over north interior Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka has now moved west-northwestwards and is centered over south interior Karnataka as of Thursday. This system’s associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels and may move across south Karnataka and emerge over the east-central Arabian Sea by Friday.

School Holiday Update

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding school or college holidays in Andhra Pradesh. However, with heavy rainfall expected from October 26 onwards, the state government may declare a holiday tomorrow, October 25, 2025, if weather conditions worsen.

Authorities have stated that any decision regarding school closures will depend on rainfall intensity and safety conditions. Parents and students are advised to stay alert and follow updates issued by district education offices and local authorities.

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