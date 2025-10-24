Nagula Chavithi 2025 Puja Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, and Celebration Details

Nagula Chavithi, a festival of great religious and spiritual significance to Hindus, is dedicated to the adoration of Naga Devtas (Serpent Gods). It is celebrated predominantly by married women who keep fast and conduct rituals for their child's well-being and longevity. The festival is popular in Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka.

This holy event occurs on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Nagula Chavithi will fall on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Nagula Chavithi 2025: Date and Timings

Chavithi Tithi Begins: October 25, 2025 – 01:19 AM

Chavithi Tithi Ends: October 26, 2025 – 03:48 AM

Puja Muhurat: 10:58 AM to 01:12 PM

These hours are regarded as most propitious for undertaking the puja of Nagula Chavithi and offering prayers to serpent gods.

Spiritual Significance of Nagula Chavithi

Nagula Chavithi is symbolically heavy in Hindu mythology. Serpents or Nagas are of divine nature and have a number of deities associated with them.

Lord Shiva has the serpent Vasuki wrapped around his neck.

Mansa Devi, or Naga Mata, is considered to be the daughter of Lord Shiva.

Lord Vishnu is seated on Shesha Naga, symbolizing divine wisdom and protection.

The Naga in Hindu philosophy also symbolizes Kundalini energy, synonymous with spiritual awakening and inner strength. Astrologically, snakes are associated with Rahu and Ketu, the cosmic nodes determining destiny, karma, and spiritual evolution.

Nagula Chavithi also focuses on ecological and agricultural consciousness. Snakes in rural communities are respected as guardians of crops because they consume rodents that destroy fields. They are also said to assist in retaining soil fertility and keeping the ecological balance, such that worshiping them is a combination of religious fervor and revering nature.

Nagula Chavithi 2025: Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The festivities of Nagula Chavithi entail some traditional practices and rituals done with faith and sanctity.

Preparations

Early morning, devotees make a sacred bath.

The house and puja room are well-cleaned and arranged.

A picture or sketch of Naga Devta is drawn on paper or clay idols are set up for the worship.

Lamps (Deepam) and agarbatti are lit to purify the atmosphere.

Offerings (Naivedyam)

Prayers and Milk are offered to Naga Devta, which are usually comprised of:

Milk, curd, rice flour laddus, jaggery, and bananas

Chalimidi (combination of rice flour and jaggery)

Pulihora (tamarind rice)

Thamboolam (betel leaves and areca nuts)

Flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and rice flour are important in the rituals. Some devotees offer milk beside anthills or snake idols as a form of worship.

Prayers and Mantras

While performing the puja, devotees read the Naga Devata Ashtothram and read the Nagula Chavithi Vratam Katha, a sacred story depicting the importance of the festival. Typical mantras are:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya"

"Naga Devata Namaha"

Fasting Tradition

Most women follow a strict or partial fast for the day, breaking it only after dusk after completion of puja rituals. Food is first offered to the deity or to live snakes (in temples where such traditions persist).

Advantages of Naga Devta Worship

Naga Devta worship on Nagula Chavithi is said to be of great religious and practical advantages:

Removes Rahu Dosha: Reduces malefic influence of Rahu in one's horoscope.

Mitigates Pitra Dosha: Relieves ancestral imbalances or karmic weight.

Brings Prosperity: Consecrates blessings for prosperity, peace, and family health.

Cures Kaal Sarpa Dosha: Useful for those who are suffering from astrological disorders, worry, depression, or fear.

Modern-Day Observance

Earlier, the followers used to go to snake pits or anthills to worship and pour milk directly on snakes. With urbanization and safety issues, many people now practice symbolic worship at home or in temples with pictures or statues of Naga Devta rather than live snakes.

Conclusion

Nagula Chavithi 2025, which falls on the 25th of October, is a spiritually enriching festival where the divine serpents — protectors, providers of wisdom, and givers of fertility — are worshipped. Mostly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, this day strengthens the relationship between nature and spirituality. Through fasting, offering prayers, and conducting rituals with piety, devotees ask for divine blessings for their family's health, well-being, and happiness and give thanks to the forces of nature that provide for life.