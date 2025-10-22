October 23 School Holiday or not?

As Diwali 2025 celebrations end throughout India, students and parents are wondering if schools will be closed on Thursday, October 23, 2025. After a prolonged holiday for big festivals like Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, many states have announced a holiday on this day, while others will reopen as usual.

Schools Closed in Many Northern States

In northern India, the majority of schools will be closed on October 23 as a result of continuing post-Diwali festivities. The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has officially declared the Diwali holidays up to October 23 and has provided students with a five-day festive break from October 19 to 23, 2025.

The long holiday duration includes prominent Hindu festivals, enabling students to spend quality time with their families and engage in traditional practices such as Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Correspondingly, educational institutions in Rajasthan will keep their Diwali holiday going until October 24, 2025, under an order of the Education Department. Students in the state have been having one of the longest vacations—approximately 12 days, between October 13 and 24.

Schools in the Jammu division in Jammu and Kashmir are having an even longer holiday, from October 19 to November 2, with classes reopening on November 3, 2025.

Bihar schools too close down for Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities, which come close on their heels.

Schools Reopen in South Indian States

Conversely, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already resumed on October 22 after the Diwali holiday. Students are likely to resume classes as per normal on October 23.

Yet, certain districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala might retain schools on October 23 as holiday due to heavy rain. Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast ongoing rains, which has led authorities to mull announcing a holiday on another day if rain continues.

Mixed Situation in Western States

In Maharashtra, some districts have prolonged the holiday period during the festival, but all of them have reopened by October 22. Parents are requested to refer to individual school notices for the most recent information.

Summary of School Status on October 23, 2025

Closed: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and portions of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala (weather-based)

Open:. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, and the majority of other states

Also read: October 23, All Eyes on Indian Stock Market: Can Nifty Make Fresh All-Time High Above 26,277?