October 23, All Eyes on Indian Stock Market: Can Nifty Make Fresh All-Time High Above 26,277?

After the Diwali holiday break on October 22 for Bali Pratipada, all eyes are now on the Indian stock market as it reopens on October 23. A gap-up opening is widely anticipated, buoyed by positive global cues, including encouraging geopolitical developments and recent market momentum.

One of the major highlights contributing to the upbeat sentiment is the renewed diplomatic dialogue between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the nature and implications of the conversation remain speculative, any signs of strengthened Indo-U.S. relations are often viewed positively by global investors, particularly in the context of trade and defense cooperation.

Market Momentum and Diwali Optimism

October has so far been a strong month for Indian equities. The benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—have staged a notable recovery, driven by:

Easing crude oil prices,

Stabilization in U.S. bond yields,

Robust corporate earnings for Q2 FY2025, and

Festive season optimism across consumption sectors.

The Muhurat Trading session on Diwali (October 21) also reflected bullish undertones, with buying seen across sectors such as banking, auto, FMCG, and IT.

A New Bull Run on the Horizon?

While the near-term outlook appears positive, market experts are divided on whether this momentum signals the beginning of a sustained bull run or a short-term bounce.

Bullish indicators:

Strong foreign institutional inflows (FIIs) returning after a subdued September.

Improved domestic macroeconomic indicators, including GST collections and PMI data.

Technical breakout levels being tested on major indices.

Cautious viewpoints:

Global uncertainties remain, including concerns around inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve's future rate path, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Valuations in some sectors are starting to look stretched.

The market may see profit-booking at higher levels.

What Should Investors Watch?

As the market opens post-holiday, investors should monitor:

Sector-specific momentum, especially in banking, infra, and midcaps.

Updates from global markets, particularly the U.S. and Asia-Pacific.

Any policy or regulatory announcements that could emerge in the wake of ongoing political developments.

Conclusion

While October 23 is set for a positive start, driven by a mix of festive spirit and encouraging external signals, investors are advised to maintain a balanced approach. A disciplined strategy, backed by research and risk management, remains key as markets navigate through global and domestic cross-currents.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors are advised to consult with a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The stock market is subject to market risks; past performance is not indicative of future results.