October 2025 Holidays List: Tamil Nadu Schools Get 12 to 14 Days Holidays

October 2025 is shaping up to be a festive and relaxing month for school students in Tamil Nadu. With quarterly exams wrapped up, children are already on a break — and the holiday calendar promises even more time away from classrooms.

According to academic schedules and festival observances, schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to remain shut for at least 12 days this month, with the possibility of the count going up to 14 days. This includes regular weekends, public holidays, and festival breaks around Navratri, Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami, and Diwali preparations.

The extended holidays mean students will enjoy nearly half of October at home. Families are likely to use this time for festive celebrations, travel, and leisure activities, making the month both culturally vibrant and enjoyable for children.

Education department sources have noted that the number of holidays may vary slightly between schools depending on local calendars, but October is already being seen as one of the longest festive breaks of the year for Tamil Nadu students.