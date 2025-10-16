October 17 School Holiday or not?

As October 17, 2025, nears, students and parents are keen to know if schools will remain open or closed. Although a few states have announced holidays because of festivals or special occasions, most schools in the nation will function normally tomorrow. Find out a state-by-state report of school timings for October 17 below.

Schools Closed for Festivals and Special Events

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka are shut for the ongoing Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey. The state government has also increased the holiday period to enable teachers to go through the survey, hence October 17 is part of the holiday break. Students in Karnataka will get an extra day off.

Rajasthan: Festive holidays in Rajasthan go on until October 24. October 17 is part of this festive break, hence the schools in the state are closed.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh schools will continue to be closed on October 17 because of the prevailing arrangements after the visit of Prime Minister Modi. The one-day holiday is for all the government and aided schools.

Schools Open Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Diwali holidays start from October 20, and therefore schools will be open normally on October 17.

Bihar: Diwali holidays in Bihar schools will begin from October 18, with October 17 being a working day for the majority of districts.

Telangana: Telangana schools will operate as usual on October 17, and there are no special holidays planned.

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division): Although certain schools in Jammu & Kashmir do close occasionally because of unseasonal weather conditions, October 17 should be a regular working day across most areas.

Holiday Highlights Across India

On October 17, 2025, students in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka will enjoy a holiday since there are surveys, festival holidays, and special arrangements. Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and other states will operate as usual.

Because mid-October frequently overlaps with Diwali and other festive holiday celebrations toward the end of the month, parents should contact nearby schools or education districts for notices. Certain areas might declare early dismissals or extra holidays based on regional conditions.

Conclusion

School holidays on October 17, 2025, are restricted to Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. The rest of the states will have regular school hours. Parents should keep themselves informed about official announcements in order to schedule holidays, school functions, and festival preparations

Also read: Diwali 2025 Date, Significance, Five-Day Celebration, and Muhurat Timings