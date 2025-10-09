October 10 School Holiday or not?

With the fluctuating climate all over India, several parents and students are curious to know whether or not schools will remain closed on Friday, October 10, 2025. Unlike past days when a few states declared holidays for schools because of heavy rain or administrative purposes, most schools tomorrow should be functioning as usual.

States Having School Holidays on October 10

West Bengal (Darjeeling Region):

Schools and colleges in Darjeeling and surrounding hills will remain shut on October 10. The school holiday has been extended by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to ensure the safety of the students after recent heavy rains and landslides. The schools here will reopen on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Karnataka:

Government and government-aided schools in Karnataka will declare a holiday tomorrow on account of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey (Caste Survey), which is ongoing till October 18. Private schools might choose to adopt the same holiday based on local instructions.

Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir):

Some locations in Jammu could experience school holidays if rain continues. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, and any holiday extension will be announced through official means.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open

Schools in most regions of India will operate as per routine on October 10. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana do not have any school holiday declared, hence educational centers within these states will run their regular routines.

Why Most Schools Remain Open

October 10 is not a national or state holiday, unlike other October dates when schools typically go on Diwali, Dussehra, or local holidays. Although some areas have school holidays related to the weather, most kids will report to school tomorrow as usual according to standard academic calendars.

Advice for Students and Parents

Students and parents need to contact local school authorities before planning. In areas that are subject to rainfall or administrative shutdown, verifying the school holiday will prevent confusion.

Summary for October 10, 2025

School Holidays: Darjeeling (West Bengal), Karnataka (government schools, survey-related), few regions in Jammu (rain warning)

Schools Open: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, and most other states

Reason for Holidays at School: Heavy rains, landslides, or state-level administrative census surveys

Overall Status: The majority of schools in India will function tomorrow as there are no festivals or government-official holidays.

The students in holiday-declared areas can make the most of the day to unwind, while the majority of others will go to school as normal. Authorities remain vigilant about weather forecasts to make sure that students are kept safe while keeping schedules of studies on track.

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