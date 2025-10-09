Karwa Chauth Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Operate on October 10?

The festival of Karwa Chauth, an age-old Hindu tradition in which married women fast and pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands, will be observed tomorrow. According to the official holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across the country will remain open on this day, except in Himachal Pradesh where it is a state-specific holiday.

This means all banking activities in the rest of India will continue as per regular business hours on Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Significance

The festival, largely celebrated in northern and western India, symbolizes the marital bond between husband and wife. Women observe a strict fast and offer prayers for the prosperity and long life of their husbands. The ritual is marked on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

October 2025 Bank Holidays: Up to 21 Days

In October 2025, bank branches across the country will face closures for up to 21 days—including 15 festival/state-wise holidays listed by the RBI and the remaining being second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

However, it’s important to note that these holidays will not apply uniformly across all states. For example, banks may remain closed in Assam for Kati Bihu, but normal operations will continue in other states. While physical branches may be shut on select days, online and digital banking services will function as usual.

Full List of Major Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 1: Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva

October 3–4: Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 6: Lakshmi Puja

October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima

October 10: Karwa Chauth (Holiday only in Himachal Pradesh)

October 18: Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 20: Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja

October 21: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Govardhan Puja

October 22: Bali Pratipada/Vikram Samvat New Year/Govardhan Puja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Ningol Chakkouba

October 27–28: Chhath Puja (Evening & Morning Puja)

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

Weekend Bank Closures in October 2025

October 5: Sunday

October 11: Second Saturday

October 12: Sunday

October 19: Sunday

October 25: Fourth Saturday

October 26: Sunday

Before planning a bank visit this festive month, customers are advised to check the state-wise holiday list to avoid inconvenience.