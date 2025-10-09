Dhanteras 2025 Date: 18th or 19th October?

With the festive season around the corner, everyone is keen to find out the date of Dhanteras in 2025. While October 18th is what some think, others claim it is on October 19th. In order to end this ambiguity, using astrology and the Hindu almanac is necessary. As per the world-famous astrologer of Kashi, Chakrapani Bhatt, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik, which makes the festival well grounded in Indian mythology and culture.

When is Dhanteras 2025 Celebrated?

Dhanteras is the starting of five-day-long Diwali festival. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of prosperity, are worshipped by the devotees. It is believed that their worship will bring prosperity, wealth, and good fortune to families. People also purchase gold, silver, utensils, vehicles, real estate, and other precious items on this day because it is extremely auspicious.

From astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt, Kartik Krishna Trayodashi tithi starts at 12:18 PM on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and lasts until 1:51 PM on Sunday, October 19, 2025. On the basis of the Pradosh Muhurta, Dhanteras falls on October 18th, which is the most favorable day for all the rituals and buying.

Auspicious Timings for Dhanteras 2025

Timings play a significant role in the celebration of Dhanteras. Celebrating rituals during the appropriate time ensures maximum spiritual gains and prosperity. The most important timings for Dhanteras 2025 are:

Main Dhanteras Muhurta: 07:15 PM to 08:19 PM (Duration: 1 hour 4 minutes)

Pradosh Period: 05:48 PM to 08:19 PM

Taurus Period (Vrishabha Kaal): 07:15 PM to 09:11 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM, October 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM, October 19, 2025

At this time, lamps are lit, Lakshmi Puja is done, and shopping is done. Following these times is said to accrue wealth, health, and prosperity for the coming year.

Yama Deepam: The Protection Ritual

One of the peculiar traditions of Dhanteras is the Yama Deepam. In the south direction of the house, lamps are lit during Pradosh Kaal after sunset to worship Yamaraj, the God of Death. The Yama Deepam timing for 2025 is from 5:48 PM to 8:20 PM. It is believed that lighting this lamp will keep family members safe from early death and provide longevity and protection to the family.

Why Dhanteras is Celebrated

Dhanteras, also referred to as Dhanatrayodashi, is a festival of prosperity, good health, and happiness. Following is Hindu tradition:

God Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are given worship in order to welcome prosperity.

Buying gold or silver on this day is regarded as auspicious and adds riches.

Lamp lightings and Yama Deepam do away with evil forces and provide protection.

The day sets the tone for the following Diwali festivals, including Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Precautions for Celebrating Dhanteras 2025

Clean the house and decorate it before doing Lakshmi Puja.

Purchase gold, silver, or utensils since it is extremely auspicious.

Light Diyas and Yama Deepam at the proper timings for spiritual advantage.

Prepare a special prayer altar for Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera with flowers, sweets, and coins.

Observe fast or rituals if desired, as many devotees fast on Dhanteras for wealth and prosperity.

In summary, Dhanteras 2025 occurs on October 18th, and the most favorable timings for rituals and Yama Deepam have been calculated with great care. Performing the rituals at the right muhurta, conducting Lakshmi Puja, and lighting diyas not only invokes prosperity and wealth but also promises protection and positivity in the home. The day is an excellent balance of spiritual importance and age-old customs, ushering in a happy Diwali celebration.

Also read: October 9, 2025 Atla Tadde Festival: Celebration, Puja Vidhi, and Traditions