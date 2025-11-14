November 14, 2025 School Holiday: State-wise list!

Schools across the country are gearing up to celebrate Children’s Day on November 14, 2025, with special programmes and exciting activities for students. While most schools will function as usual to mark this important day, some regions will either shut down or continue hybrid learning due to pollution, weather-related issues, and ongoing election-related work.

Here is a complete, easy-to-read state-wise holiday update for November 14.

Is November 14 a Holiday for Schools?

Children’s Day is observed every year on November 14 to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru. Although the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools across India, it is not recognised as an official national holiday.

Instead of taking the day off, students usually enjoy:

Morning assemblies

Cultural performances

Fun competitions

Creative activities such as posters, essays, and fancy dress events

So, while classes will go on as usual for most students, the day is dedicated entirely to celebrating childhood.

Delhi–NCR: Schools Functioning in Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Quality

Delhi and nearby regions continue to face hazardous air conditions, prompting authorities to activate GRAP Stage III measures. With AQI levels slipping into the ‘severe’ range, the Directorate of Education has issued instructions for schools to switch to hybrid learning for Classes 1 to 5.

Bihar: Possible District-Wise School Closures for Vote Counting

In Bihar, many schools served as polling stations for the second phase of assembly elections held on November 11. With vote counting scheduled for November 14, several of these schools may remain unavailable for regular classes.

No official statewide holiday announcement has been made yet. However, students studying in schools located near polling or counting centres should expect potential closures or change in schedules.

Telangana: Schools Shut in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Constituency

Schools falling under the 61–Jubilee Hills Assembly segment in Hyderabad will remain closed on November 14 due to the counting of votes for the bye-election. The order was confirmed by Collector and District Magistrate Harichandana Dasari.

These schools were earlier closed on November 11 for polling. Normal classes will restart once counting is completed.

Jammu & Kashmir: Selected Schools May Stay Closed

Budgam and Nagrota districts in J&K had earlier received a holiday on November 11 for bye-elections. Though schools reopened on November 12, a few institutions being used as counting locations may shut again on November 14.

Parents are advised to verify with local authorities since no blanket closure order has been released for the entire region.

Southern States: Schools Back to Normal After Cyclone Montha

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha have reopened after temporary closures caused by Cyclone Montha. Power and transport services have been restored, and both government and private institutions are functioning normally.

Students in these states can participate in Children’s Day programmes without disruptions.

Conclusion

Although Children’s Day is widely celebrated in schools, it does not fall under the list of national holidays. Most schools across India will conduct regular classes and special events on November 14, 2025. Only a few districts may see closures or hybrid learning due to pollution levels, weather recovery, or election duties.

Students and parents should check the latest updates from their school management for accurate information about schedules or online classes.