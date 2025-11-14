Top 10 news, November 14: National, International and more for School Assembly!

As schools across India celebrate Children’s Day, here are the most important national and global developments to help students stay informed. These headlines cover key updates from politics, environment, global affairs, and sports—perfect for reading out during the morning assembly on November 14, 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

1. SEBI Suggests Relaxed Rules for Pre-IPO Lock-In Period

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed easing lock-in requirements for shareholders—excluding promoters and major investors—during upcoming IPOs. The proposal aims to make the fundraising process smoother for companies preparing to go public.

2. Supreme Court Demands Reports on Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court has asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit detailed reports on steps taken to curb stubble burning. The continuing smoke from farmlands remains a major factor worsening Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

3. PM Modi Praises India’s Progress Against Tuberculosis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s “remarkable momentum” in its mission to eliminate tuberculosis. He urged medical teams and state governments to maintain this progress.

4. Schools in Bihar on Alert Ahead of Vote Counting

With vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for today, schools located near counting centres have been asked to remain cautious and ensure smooth movement of officials and equipment.

5. Ahmedabad Hosts 11-Day International Book Festival

The Ahmedabad International Book Festival opens today at the Sabarmati Riverfront, featuring more than 300 events, author interactions, workshops, and free entry for the public. The festival runs from November 13 to 23.

6. UIDAI Clarifies Data Errors in West Bengal

The UIDAI reported that 34 lakh Aadhaar holders in West Bengal were mistakenly marked as “deceased” during an internal data correction exercise. The error has since been addressed.

7. Supreme Court Warns About Delhi’s Declining Air Quality

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern over rising pollution levels in Delhi, warning that the city may face long-term environmental consequences if immediate steps aren’t taken.

8. Schools Nationwide Celebrate Children’s Day

Schools across India are celebrating Children’s Day with assemblies, performances, competitions, and hybrid-mode activities where required due to pollution or local conditions.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

1. COP30 Warns World Still Heading Toward 2.6°C Warming

At the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil, experts revealed that the world is still on track for a dangerous 2.6°C temperature rise. Developing countries demanded stronger commitments and fair transition plans.

2. UK Selects Site for First Small Modular Reactors

The UK government has chosen Wylfa in North Wales as the location for its first small modular nuclear reactors, backed by a £2.5-billion investment. The decision has raised concerns in the US over competitive interests.

3. Fatal South Korean Market Crash Kills Two

A truck drove into an outdoor market in Bucheon, South Korea, killing two people and injuring 18 others. Authorities described the incident as one of the worst market-area accidents this year.

4. France Launches Trauma Research on Paris Attacks Anniversary

On the 10-year anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, researchers in France released a new study tracking long-term PTSD among survivors, revealing ongoing psychological impacts.

5. US Sanctions 32 Individuals and Entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on entities across eight countries, including India, for alleged involvement in supplying materials linked to Iran’s missile and drone development.

6. Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected on November 17

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has announced it will deliver the long-awaited verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17, relating to crimes against humanity.

7. Longest U.S. Government Shutdown Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a funding bill ending the historic 43-day federal government shutdown, the longest the country has ever experienced.

SPORTS NEWS

1. India Shines at Asian Archery Championships

India won two gold medals and one silver in compound archery at the Asian Archery Championships 2025 held in Dhaka. The women’s and mixed teams bagged gold, while the men’s team secured silver.

2. India vs South Africa Test Series Begins Today

India is set to host South Africa for a two-match Test series, starting today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South African captain Temba Bavuma said the team aims to prove they deserve their world-champion status.

3. Praggnanandhaa Eliminated from FIDE World Cup

India’s young chess star R. Praggnanandhaa exited the FIDE Chess World Cup after a loss in Round 4.

4. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy Reaches Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 trophy, ahead of the tournament hosted in Chennai and Madurai.

Technology & Lifestyle Brief

BGMI 4.1 Update Released in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has rolled out version 4.1, featuring new gameplay features, improved mechanics, and better performance—sparking excitement among young gamers nationwide.

SPECIAL SEGMENT FOR ASSEMBLY

Thought of the Day

“Small steps every day lead to big achievements.”

Children’s Day Note

As we celebrate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, let us remember his belief that children are the foundation of a strong nation. Participate wholeheartedly in today’s events and activities.

Also read: November 14, 2025 School Holiday: State-wise list!