Mumbai Rains: School Holiday Likely for the Coming Days

Mumbai has come to a standstill after three days of relentless heavy rainfall, causing major disruption across the city. The downpour has resulted in delayed trains, flight cancellations, and severe traffic congestion, once again testing the city’s infrastructure.

The District Disaster Management Authority had declared schools and colleges—both government and private—closed on August 18 and 19 to ensure student safety. With heavy rains continuing, authorities have indicated that schools are likely to remain closed for the next three days, depending on the weather situation.

Confusion spread after a notice about school holidays circulated on social media, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later confirmed it was fake. Meanwhile, some schools have switched to online classes, and students are advised to stay in touch with their institutions for the latest updates.