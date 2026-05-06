May 7 School Holiday or not in India?

Students and parents across India are checking whether Thursday, May 7, 2026, will be a school holiday. Based on the official academic calendar, May 7 is a regular working day with no major festival, national event, or special occasion that would lead to a nationwide school closure.

Is May 7 a School Holiday?

For most states in India, schools are expected to remain open on May 7, 2026, as there is no scheduled public or academic holiday.

Summer Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

However, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will not have classes on May 7. Schools in these states are currently closed due to summer vacations, which typically begin in late April or early May every year because of rising temperatures.

This means that for students in these regions, May 7 will effectively be a holiday, even though it is not linked to any festival or official event.

Other States: Regular School Day

In most other parts of the country, including states in North, West, and East India, schools are expected to function as usual. There are no widely observed regional holidays reported for May 7.

That said, occasional local closures may occur due to:

Extreme heat conditions

Administrative decisions by district authorities

School-specific schedules

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any local updates.

Conclusion

To sum up, May 7, 2026, is not a nationwide school holiday. Schools will remain open in most states. However, due to ongoing summer vacations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, students in these states will continue to enjoy their break.

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