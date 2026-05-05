May 6 School Holiday or Not in India?

Students and parents wondering about a possible school holiday on May 6, 2026, should note that it is largely a regular academic day across India. There are no major festivals, government notifications, or special observances that would result in a nationwide school closure.

No General Holiday Across India

Education departments have not issued any official circular declaring May 6 as a holiday. As a result, schools in most states are expected to function normally and follow their regular schedules.

Summer Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

However, the situation differs in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where summer vacations are currently underway. Due to these seasonal holidays, schools in these states will remain closed on May 6.

Other States: Regular Classes Expected

In the rest of the country—including states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others—schools will generally remain open. Any closure in these regions would depend only on individual school decisions, such as internal events, examinations, or administrative reasons.

Why There Is Confusion

Confusion about school holidays often arises due to nearby public holidays or viral messages on social media. However, for May 6, there is no official holiday applicable to most states.

Final Advice for Students

Students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for exact schedules. Except for regions observing summer vacations like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, May 6 will be a normal working day for schools.

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