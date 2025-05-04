May 5 Schools Holiday or not?

As we approach the new week, numerous students and parents ask whether May 5 will be a holiday. Though there are no federal holidays or celebrations on May 5, several states in India have announced summer holidays for schools.

States with Summer Holidays

Several states have already commenced their summer vacations, such as:

Telangana : Summer holidays usually commence in May and run for a month.

: Summer holidays usually commence in May and run for a month. Andhra Pradesh : Schools typically have their summer holidays between May and June.

: Schools typically have their summer holidays between May and June. Tamil Nadu : Summer holidays typically begin in mid-April and continue for around a month.

: Summer holidays typically begin in mid-April and continue for around a month. Chhattisgarh : Schools close for summer during May and June.

: Schools close for summer during May and June. Madhya Pradesh : Summer holidays typically begin in May and continue for around a month.

: Summer holidays typically begin in May and continue for around a month. Rajasthan: Summer vacations typically begin in May and continue for around a month.

In these states, schools will probably be closed on May 5 because summer holidays are still going on.

States Without Summer Holidays

But schools in states that do not celebrate summer holidays or have not yet begun their holidays will probably be open on May 5. As there are no special events or festivals on May 5, schools in these states will probably have their regular schedule.

Other Causes of School Holidays

Certain schools may have school holidays because of some local event or festival, but these are normally intimated in advance by the school administration or local authorities. In case you are not clear about a particular school's holiday dates, it is best to ask the school directly.

In short, while other states have established summer holidays and May 5 as a holiday for schools in those states, others might not. It's necessary to consult with your local school or education board for the latest information on school holidays.