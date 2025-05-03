NEET 2025: What to Do and What to Avoid on Exam Day

As the clock ticks closer to NEET 2025, lakhs of students across India are preparing to take a major step toward their dream of becoming doctors. While months of rigorous study build your foundation, how you handle the final 24 hours and exam day itself can greatly impact your performance.

Even the most well-prepared students can feel overwhelmed with anxiety and doubt just before entering the exam hall. That’s why we’ve compiled essential last-minute tips to help you stay mentally strong, manage time effectively, and approach the paper with clarity and confidence.

The Day Before: Keep It Light and Organised

The final day before NEET is not for learning new chapters or pushing your limits — it's about consolidation and calmness.

Revise Smartly: Go through short notes, formulas, diagrams, and key reactions — especially in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Avoid Stressful Study: Don’t attempt unfamiliar topics. Focus only on what you've already mastered.

Prepare Essentials: Pack your admit card, ID proof, passport-size photos, and pen a day in advance. Confirm your exam centre location and route.

Sleep is Strategy

A well-rested mind performs better than an exhausted one.

Aim for at least 7–8 hours of sleep before exam day.

Avoid screens before bed — instead, read something light or listen to calming music.

Don’t stay up trying to revise — this is not the time to cram.

Eat Right to Think Right

What you eat can affect how you feel during the exam.

Have a nutritious breakfast — think fruits, toast, oats, or boiled eggs.

Stay away from oily or spicy foods that may cause discomfort.

Stay hydrated but don’t overdo water intake just before the exam.

Reach Early, Avoid Panic

Reaching your centre early prevents unnecessary tension and gives you time to settle down.

Leave home early and plan for delays. Aim to reach 30–45 minutes before reporting time.

Use the time to calm your nerves — deep breaths can go a long way.

Manage Exam Anxiety Like a Pro

It’s natural to feel nervous — what matters is how you deal with it.

Deep breathing and positive affirmations can ease anxiety.

Avoid group discussions or panic-driven last-minute chats with other students.

Focus only on yourself — everyone has a different approach and preparation level.

Time Management Inside the Exam Hall

NEET gives you 3 hours and 20 minutes to tackle 200 questions — time is tight, so use it wisely.

Start with your strongest subject to build momentum.

Ideal time split:

Biology – 80 minutes

Chemistry – 60 minutes

Physics – 60 minutes

Don’t get stuck on tough questions. Flag them and return later if time permits.

Keep an eye on the clock, but don’t obsess over it.

Read Questions Carefully

Rushing can lead to silly mistakes.

Pay close attention to tricky keywords like “not,” “except,” or “incorrect.”

Read all options before answering — don’t guess hastily.

If unsure, move on and return later. Avoid negative marking traps.

OMR Sheet: Precision Matters

Filling the OMR sheet correctly is just as important as getting the answer right.

Use only a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Darken the bubble completely without leaving stray marks.

Double-check that your answer matches the correct question number.

What NOT to Do on Exam Day

Here’s what to strictly avoid:

Don’t revise new topics or complex concepts at the last minute.

Don’t carry unauthorized items like mobile phones, calculators, or notes.

Don’t rush through the paper or panic if you get stuck.

Don’t compare your pace or progress with others.

Quick Revision Pointers

In the final hour before entering the hall:

Skim through important formulas, reactions, and concept highlights.

Don’t dive into entire chapters — the goal is recall, not re-learning.

Keep reminding yourself of your preparation and hard work.

Stay Mentally Strong: Mindset Matters

Above all, your mindset can make or break your performance.

Stay focused on the process, not the pressure.

Remember your purpose — the dream of becoming a doctor.

Even if doubts creep in, shake them off. Confidence is your secret weapon.

Final Thoughts

NEET 2025 is more than just an exam — it's a milestone in your medical journey. The key to success lies not just in how much you’ve studied, but in how you stay composed, confident, and focused on exam day.

Good luck to all NEET aspirants!