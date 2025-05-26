May 27 Schools Holiday or not?

As May 27th nears, parents and students are eagerly looking to see whether May 27th is a holiday or not for schools. The answer differs in various states in India. Let us see which states have announced holidays on May 27th:

States with May 27 Holidays

Telangana: Schools are closed for summer holidays, which results holiday for schools tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays are in session, and schools are closed.

Tamil Nadu: School summer holidays are on, so May 27 is declared a holiday.

Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays have begun, and schools are closed.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are closed during summer holidays.

West Bengal: Summer holidays have been declared, so schools are closed on May 27.

Delhi: Schools have been closed since the summer holidays commenced on May 11.

Noida: Schools are closed due to summer holidays.

Punjab: Summer break is likely to begin from May 27, but no official word has been given.

States Where There Are No Holidays on May 27

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are operating normally.

Haryana: Schools are functional on May 27, but summer vacations will commence from June 1.

Kerala School Holiday Update

Because of incessant rain, schools in many districts of Kerala were closed today, May 26. Schools in these districts are also expected to remain closed tomorrow, May 27, because of the rain. The affected districts are:

Ernakulam

Thrissur

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Pathanamthitta

Kottayam

Idukki

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for 11 districts and an orange alert for the capital Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. Yellow alert has also been issued for Lakshwadeep.

Best Way to Confirm

To confirm whether May 27 is a school holiday in your location, it's always best to inquire from your school or the local government. They will be able to assist you with the latest updates on holiday calendars and dates.

