CBSE to introduce Mother-tongue education for Pre-Primary to Class 5!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major move towards adopting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by instructing all its affiliated schools to teach the mother tongues of students from pre-primary to Class 5. The step is taken to implement mother tongue-based teaching at the initial level to encourage enhanced understanding and learning of concepts by young pupils. This step of including the mother tongue in the schools can help students learn more about the language.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

Mother Tongue-Based Instruction: The CBSE has urged schools to utilize the pupil's home language or a local familiar language, which is termed 'R1,' as the main instructional medium, particularly from pre-primary to Class 2.

Flexibility in Language Choice: For Classes 3 to 5, pupils can choose to stick with R1 or be taught a second language of instruction (R2).

Alignment with NEP 2020: This program aligns with NEP 2020's vision of reinforcing early learning through known languages and advancing multilingual schooling.

Teacher Training and Resource Development: Schools are to organize teacher training workshops and resource development to facilitate multilingual teaching and language-sensitive examination.

Implementation Roadmap

Language Mapping: Schools are to start mapping students' mother tongues by the summer break.

NCF Implementation Committees: The schools need to constitute NCF implementation committees by the last week of May to monitor language mapping, determine teaching resources, and enable curriculum changes.

Progress Reports: The schools will be asked to provide monthly progress reports to CBSE from July, and academic observers might visit schools in order to provide guidance and support.

Advantages of Mother Tongue-Based Instruction

Enhanced Understanding: Students comprehend and remember concepts better when instructed using their native language spoken at home.

Transition from Home to School: Mother tongue instruction can facilitate the transition between home and school for a smoother adjustment by young learners.

Conclusion

The CBSE's move toward promoting mother tongue-based education is a critical move toward multilingual education in India. By tapping into the advantages of known languages, this strategy can improve early learning outcomes and lay the foundation for an inclusive and more effective education system.

Also read: Top Tech-Based Bachelor's Programs for Class 12 Graduates