In a significant push towards career-focused education, several reputed institutions are now offering fully online undergraduate programmes in technology and data science for Class 12 graduates. These programmes are designed to equip students with in-demand skills, practical training, and industry exposure, making them job-ready from the start.

7 Top Tech-Based Programmes

Here are seven top trending tech-based bachelor's programmes currently making waves:

BSc in Data Science - IIIT Vadodara: This program educates students in machine learning, statistical modeling, and data analysis, leading them to pursue careers in data analytics and artificial intelligence. The cost of this program is Rs 2,73,600/year + GST.

- IIIT Vadodara: This program educates students in machine learning, statistical modeling, and data analysis, leading them to pursue careers in data analytics and artificial intelligence. The cost of this program is Rs 2,73,600/year + GST. BCA - Jain University : This course emphasizes programming, software development, and database management, preparing students for a career in IT and software services. The cost of this course is Rs 22,500/year + GST.

: This course emphasizes programming, software development, and database management, preparing students for a career in IT and software services. The cost of this course is Rs 22,500/year + GST. BSc in AI and Machine Learning - IIIT Vadodara: This specialized program is concentrating on deep learning, neural networks, and predictive modelling with real-life AI exposure through work-integrated learning. The cost of this program is Rs 2,49,700/year + GST.

- IIIT Vadodara: This specialized program is concentrating on deep learning, neural networks, and predictive modelling with real-life AI exposure through work-integrated learning. The cost of this program is Rs 2,49,700/year + GST. BSc in Physics, Maths, and Computer Science - Jain University : This multidisciplinary course is well-suited for careers in analytics or higher education, with solid science and computing fundamentals. The cost of this course is Rs 15,000/year.

: This multidisciplinary course is well-suited for careers in analytics or higher education, with solid science and computing fundamentals. The cost of this course is Rs 15,000/year. BSc in Computer Science - IIIT Vadodara: This course encompasses in-depth system design, algorithms, and programming to prepare students for software engineering careers. The cost of this course is Rs 2,49,700/year + GST.

IIIT Vadodara: This course encompasses in-depth system design, algorithms, and programming to prepare students for software engineering careers. The cost of this course is Rs 2,49,700/year + GST. BSc in Cyber Security : This course emphasizes network security, cryptography, and threat analysis, preparing the students to defend computer systems and networks against cyber attacks.

: This course emphasizes network security, cryptography, and threat analysis, preparing the students to defend computer systems and networks against cyber attacks. BSc in Information Technology: This course deals with a wide variety of subjects, ranging from software development, database management, to networking, preparing the students for IT and technology-related jobs.

Advantages of These Courses

These technology-based courses have various advantages, such as:

Flexibility: Weekend or evening classes accommodate work routines, making it easy for students to work and study.

Affordability: Programme pricing is kept low so that quality education is within reach for a larger number of students.

Industry Exposure: Industry-linked training and real-world projects give students exposure and hands-on experience, preparing them for employment right away.

A Smart Path to Digital Careers

For aspiring students who have just graduated, these programs offer a clever and future-oriented entry point into the realm of technology and innovation. With increased demand for professionals in tech, these programs can unlock career prospects of great interest in the digital landscape.

