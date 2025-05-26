Hong Kong University Offers 100% Scholarship to CBSE Students. Know the Process

In a major opportunity for Indian students, The University of Hong Kong (HKU) — ranked 17th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025 — has announced full-ride scholarships exclusively for high-performing students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

This initiative is aimed at encouraging talented Indian students to pursue undergraduate studies at HKU, especially in areas that intersect innovation, technology, and interdisciplinary learning.

Why CBSE Students?

HKU’s decision aligns with India's New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises competency-based education. The CBSE board has seen remarkable improvement in student performance across domains like STEM, humanities, and social sciences, making its students ideal candidates for HKU's globally-relevant academic environment.

Courses Covered Under the Scholarship

HKU is offering scholarships for a wide array of future-focused programs, including:

BA in Humanities and Digital Technologies (HDT)

BBA (Business Analytics)

BSc in Marketing Analytics and Technology (MAT)

BSc in Quantitative Finance (QFin)

BA in Global Creative Industries (GCIN)

BBA BEng – Global Engineering and Business Programme (GEBP)

BEng Elite Programme

BEng X+ MScEng – Master of Science in Engineering in AI in Engineering (AIE)

BSocSc (Major in Computational Social Science)

BASc in Applied Artificial Intelligence (AppliedAI)

BASc in Financial Technology (FinTech)

BSc in Actuarial Science (ActuarSc)

Bachelor of Statistics (BStat) – with focuses on:

Decision Analytics

Risk Management

Statistics

BEng in Computer Science (CompSc)

BEng in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DataSc)

BSc in Innovation and Technology

BEng in Biomedical Engineering (BME)

These programs are designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market and offer a strong academic foundation along with hands-on experience.

Global Exposure & Collaboration Opportunities

Beyond academics, HKU provides access to over 420 global exchange partnerships across 49 countries and regions. Students can also benefit from dual-degree and collaborative programmes with top universities like:

University of Cambridge

University of British Columbia (UBC)

Sciences Po, France

How to Apply

Interested CBSE students must apply through HKU’s International/Non-JUPAS Admissions Scheme. Applicants need to submit:

Academic transcripts

A personal statement

Additional documents as required by the specific programme

For detailed application guidelines and deadlines, visit: https://admissions.hku.hk

Eligibility Criteria

While specific details for CBSE applicants haven’t been disclosed, HKU generally looks for:

Strong academic performance – typically around 90% or above in Indian national board exams

Proficiency in English

Fulfilment of course-specific prerequisites

Students are advised to refer to the official website for the most accurate and updated eligibility requirements.

With a world-class academic setup, global collaborations, and generous financial aid, HKU presents an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious CBSE students aiming to make a mark on the international stage. If you're a high-achieving student with a passion for innovation and global learning, this could be your gateway to a transformative educational journey.