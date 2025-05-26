Stand united in shared commitment against terrorism, says Baijayant Panda after meeting Kuwait's Deputy PM

Kuwait City, May 26 (IANS) The Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, met Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji on Monday, apprising him of India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism.

Both sides reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

"India and Kuwait stand united in our shared commitment against terrorism. Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, called on His Excellency Sherida Abdullah Saad Al Maousharji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, to brief him on India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism and reaffirm our joint zero-tolerance approach," Panda posted on X.

They also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy.

"Paying tribute to Gandhiji's enduring message of peace, non-violence and tolerance!" the Embassy posted on X.

After concluding a successful and productive visit to the West Asian country of Bahrain, the all-party delegation led by Panda arrived in Kuwait for a two-day visit earlier in the day, as part of the 'Operation Sindoor' outreach campaign to highlight India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika, welcomed the delegation at the airport on their arrival in Kuwait.

The delegation will be interacting with the senior officials from the government of Kuwait, as well as prominent members of civil society, influencers, think tanks, media professionals, and representatives of the Indian diaspora during their stay in Kuwait.

Previously, during their Bahrain visit, the delegation interacted with several quarters of the Bahraini society to brief them on the significance of 'Operation Sindoor'.

They also interacted with the Indian diaspora as well as conveyed India's unified and unwavering stand against terrorism.

