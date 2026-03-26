March 27 School Holiday for Ram Navami?

With multiple festivals falling in March 2026, many students and parents are wondering whether schools and colleges will remain closed on March 27. The answer depends largely on the regional observance of Ram Navami and decisions taken by local authorities.

Are Schools Closed on March 27?

Schools and colleges are likely to remain closed in several states on March 27 due to Ram Navami celebrations. However, there is no single nationwide rule for closures.

Educational institutions follow:

State government holiday notifications

Guidelines issued by local education boards

Individual institutional decisions

Because of this, the holiday status may vary from one state or city to another.

Where Closures Are More Likely

In states where Ram Navami is widely celebrated, schools and colleges typically declare a holiday. Regions such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand are among those where closures are commonly observed.

In other areas, institutions may remain open or operate with reduced schedules depending on local importance of the festival.

Why There Is No Uniform Holiday

Unlike national holidays, festival-related closures in India are often regional. This means schools and colleges decide based on cultural significance and official circulars issued at the state level.

Students are therefore advised to check:

Official school or college notifications

Messages from institutions

Local government announcements

Plan Ahead

If you have exams, classes, or administrative work scheduled for March 27, it is best to confirm with your institution in advance to avoid confusion.

Conclusion

While many schools and colleges are expected to remain closed on March 27 for Ram Navami, the final decision depends on local authorities and institutions. Always verify with your school or college for the most accurate update.