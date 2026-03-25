TGCET 2026 Results Out: Check Class 5 Gurukul Scores Online

The results for the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 have been officially announced on March 24, marking an important step for students seeking admission into Class 5 for the academic year 2026–2027.

The announcement was made by Adluri Laxman Kumar at a formal event held in Hyderabad. The results are now accessible online, allowing parents and students to download their rank cards using their hall ticket numbers.

The examination was conducted under the supervision of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, which oversees admissions into Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and BC Welfare Gurukul schools across the state.

How to Check TGCET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for “TGCET 2026 Results” on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number carefully

Select your date of birth for verification

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the rank card for future use

Students are advised to keep a copy of their rank card, as it will be required during the admission process.

Key Highlights

The TGCET examination serves as the gateway for admission into Telangana’s residential Gurukul institutions, which are known for providing quality education at no cost to students from diverse and underprivileged backgrounds.

This year’s results play a crucial role in determining eligibility for admission into Class 5 for the upcoming academic session. Thousands of students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and prepare for the next stage.

Due to high traffic on the official website, some users may experience slow loading times. Candidates are advised to be patient and try again if the page does not load immediately.

What Happens After the Results

With the declaration of results, the admission process now moves to the next phase. Selection will be based on the rank secured by candidates in the entrance test.

Shortlisted students will be invited for further procedures, including:

Certificate verification

Counselling sessions

Seat allotment

Final admission will depend on merit, reservation policies, and seat availability in the respective Gurukul institutions.

The release of the TGCET 2026 results marks a significant milestone for students aiming to secure a place in Telangana’s prestigious residential schools.

Also read: Ram Navami 2026 in Ayodhya: Surya Tilak to Illuminate Ram Lalla