March 25 Holiday or not?

With the onset of the summer season, students and parents are looking forward to the summer holidays. But with the 10th class exams going on in many states, the question on everyone's mind is - will March 25 be a holiday or not?

Telangana and Karnataka: No Holidays Despite Rains

Schools in Telangana and Karnataka continue to function even as the states have been receiving heavy rains. The reason is the current 10th class exams. While half-day schedules are being followed by some schools in Telangana to escape the heat, there are no plans to declare March 25 a holiday. The summer holiday schedule is likely to be announced by the state government soon.

North India: Schools Open After Long Holiday

Schools in North India opened after a long winter holiday, and business as usual. In Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh states, there are no holidays planned on March 25.

Other States: No Holidays Announced

In other such states as Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, no holiday has been declared on March 25. Schools in these states are also operating normally, with no intention of announcing an abrupt holiday.

In short, while summer is just about to start heating up, no states have announced a holiday on March 25. Students will have to wait some more before they can go on summer break.

