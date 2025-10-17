Maharashtra’s Diwali Holiday 2025: Students to Enjoy 6-Day Break – Dates Confirmed

With Diwali just around the corner, students across Maharashtra are in for a long festive break. According to the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools in the state will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 to mark the Diwali celebrations.

The break effectively becomes longer as October 19 and October 26 fall on Sundays, giving students an extended period to relax, celebrate, and spend quality time with family.

This year, the festive holidays cover all major days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. As per Drik Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, with the Amavasya Tithi beginning at 3:44 pm on October 20 and concluding at 5:54 pm on October 21. Traditionally, Diwali, celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik, signifies the triumph of truth over evil.

Maharashtra Diwali School Holiday 2025 Schedule:

October 18 (Saturday): Dhanteras

October 19 (Sunday): Chhoti Diwali

October 20 (Monday): Diwali

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Devpuja / Lakshmi Puja

October 22 (Wednesday): Bali Pratipada / Govardhan Puja

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj

School Holiday Updates:

All government and Zilla Parishad schools in Mumbai and other districts will remain closed from October 20 to October 25. Private and CBSE-affiliated schools may extend holidays based on their internal schedules. Some schools have also allowed optional revision sessions prior to the break to ensure syllabus completion before mid-term exams.

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) aligns its calendar with major cultural and regional festivals. This extended Diwali break offers students and teachers a chance to participate in traditional rituals like Lakshmi Puja and Bali Pratipada, while families can enjoy travel and quality time together.