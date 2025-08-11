Krishna Janmashtami 2025: State-Wise School Holiday Update Across India

Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The festival is observed with devotional rituals, colourful cultural events, and grand temple celebrations, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, towns deeply connected to Krishna’s life and legacy.

School Holidays in August 2025 for Janmashtami

Although Janmashtami is celebrated nationwide, school and college holidays vary from state to state. In many regions, schools and even banks are likely to remain closed, but this is not uniform across the country.

Cities where schools are expected to remain closed include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Vijayawada. However, neither the Central government nor most state governments have issued official notifications yet. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective institutions for confirmation.

Three-Day Long Weekend for Students

This year, Janmashtami falls just a day after Independence Day on Friday, August 15. With the festival on Saturday, August 16, and the regular Sunday holiday on August 17, many students will enjoy a three-day break.

Regular classes are expected to resume from Monday, August 18, 2025.