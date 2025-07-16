Kanwar Yatra News: July 17 to 23 School Holidays in Ghaziabad!

Ghaziabad is preparing for a string of holidays and festivities, with the Kanwar Yatra being a central point of interest. The District Magistrate has declared a seven-day holiday closure of all schools in the district from July 17 to July 23 as a measure to provide safety to students and free flow of traffic during the festive season.

Kanwar Yatra: A Holy Pilgrimage

Kanwar Yatra is a major pilgrimage in which millions of pilgrims take water from Haridwar to present to Lord Shiva. The yatra coincides with the sacred Shravan Maas this year, which started on July 11. July 23 will be the date for Jalabhishek, an important ritual during the yatra.

Impact on Traffic and Daily Life

To manage the high volume of Kanwariyas coming through Ghaziabad, the Delhi Traffic Police has updated its traffic plan. There will be restrictions in and around Kalindi Kunj until July 23, impacting roads such as Noida, Kalindi Kunj, and Agra Canal Road. Fifty percent of the road from Agra Canal Road and Kalindi Kunj to Noida will be closed to the general public.

Other Events and Holidays

Although Kanwar Yatra is a big event, Ghaziabad has lots of other attractions and holidays to enjoy. Other such places to go are:

Well, City Forest: An artificial park with a range of trees and a peaceful environment

Drizzling Land: A favorite destination for a day full of fun with family and friends

ISKCON Temple: A lovely temple devoted to Lord Krishna

Gaur Central Mall: A Shopping mall with a variety of stores and facilities

Mohan Nagar Temple: An Ancient temple in the center of Ghaziabad

Planning Your Trip

If you're likely to visit Ghaziabad during this season, it's necessary to make prior plans. You may check for holidays, events, and traffic restrictions updates so as to travel smoothly. There are some holiday packages and offers in demand on the internet, which will enable you to utilize your trip to the fullest.

