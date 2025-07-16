Trimukha - A Mind-Bending Thriller unveiled its Title motion poster staring Yogesh Kalle and Sunny Leone
The title motion poster of TRIMUKHA staring Yogesh, Sunny Leone, Akriti Agarwal, Motta Rajendran and others in lead roles is a mesmerizing glimpse into what promises to be a mind-bending psychological thriller. The movie is a star studded bonanza having star cast from different languages across India.
Every detail crackles with intrigue—a haunting close-up of a human brain, a watchful eye brimming with secrets, a syringe poised for an ominous purpose, and electric currents surging through twisted neurons.
Flanked by two fierce eagles, the imagery pulses with dark symbolism, hinting at a story where nothing is as it seems.
This isn’t just a poster—it’s a chilling prelude to a film that will grip your mind and refuse to let go. TRIMUKHA is coming to unravel reality itself."