ICSI CSEET July 2025 Results Declared at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2025 session today, July 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results along with subject-wise marks break-up on the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

The CSEET July 2025 exam was conducted on July 5 and 7 in remote proctored mode. The e-result-cum-marks statement has been made available on the ICSI portal immediately after the announcement. Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy for future reference. ICSI has clarified that no physical copies of the result or marks statement will be dispatched.

The CSEET exam consists of four papers:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude

To qualify the exam, candidates must score at least 40% in each paper and 50% in aggregate. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

CSEET November 2025 Registration Underway

ICSI has also opened registrations for the CSEET November 2025 session. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official website icsi.edu or through the ICSI Smash Portal — smash.icsi.edu. The last date to register is October 15, 2025.

The upcoming CSEET exam is scheduled for November 8, 2025, and will follow the same four-paper format as the July session. Students currently in Class 12 (2026 batch), those who have passed Class 12 or equivalent, or those pursuing undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the CS course through the CSEET.