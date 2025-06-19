June 20 Schools Holiday or not?

The school holiday in Odisha has been announced by the state government on June 20, 2025, in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make an official visit. The announcement was made to control the anticipated rush and enable smooth conduct during the Prime Minister's activities.

School Holiday in Odisha

The School and Mass Education Department has issued an official announcement about the holiday, mentioning the requirement for school closures due to possible congestion. The announcement points out that the closure is a precautionary and necessary measure for guaranteeing the safety of pupils and the public in general.

Heavy Rainfall in Other Parts of India

On the other hand, other states in India are witnessing heavy rains, for which school holidays have been declared in some districts. In Kerala, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts have declared June 17 and 18 holidays due to heavy rain. The same has been declared by the Karnataka districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada for school holidays on June 17.

Will June 20 be a Holiday in Other States?

As it now stands, there is no public announcement concerning a June 20 school holiday in other states as a result of rain. Nevertheless, parents and students should keep themselves updated with the latest news and official statements from school administrations and state governments.

School Holiday Updates in Other States

Below is a concise summary of school holiday updates in other states:

Punjab: Summer holidays, schools closed from May 21 to June 30, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holiday, schools closed between April 24 and June 11, 2025.

Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays, schools closed between April 22 and June 15, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh: Summer holidays, schools closed between May 1 and June 15, 2025.

Noida and Delhi: Schools are most likely closed for summer holidays.

Telangana: Schools have reopened for the new academic year with the summer vacation coming to an end. Classes resumed on June 12, 2025.

To summarize, though Odisha has announced a school holiday on June 20 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack because PM Modi is visiting, other states have different school holiday dates. Parents and students are requested to keep themselves updated with the latest news and official announcements.

