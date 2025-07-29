July 30 Schools Holiday or not?

While the monsoon season persists in affecting different regions of India, some states have announced school holidays on July 29, 2025, because of excessive rain or local events. Let us see what the school holiday situation is like for July 30, 2025.

States with Announced Holidays on July 29

Certain states have announced holidays on July 29, and it seems likely that holidays can continue on July 30 in certain districts. Here is a short update:

Rajasthan: Schools in a few districts, such as Baran, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, and Chittorgarh, are shut due to heavy rain. Holiday will be observed till July 30 in Dholpur district.

Nagpur: Schools closed on July 29 due to Nag Panchami, and there is no update regarding July 30. Schools are most likely open as there is no festival or special occasion.

Kerala: Certain districts, such as Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, can expect school holidays because of heavy rain.

School Holidays on July 30

Given the available information, the following is what we know about school holidays on July 30:

Dholpur district of Rajasthan: Schools will most probably be closed on July 30 owing to heavy rain.

Other states: There is no official declaration regarding holidays in schools on July 30. But if the rain intensifies, there could be alterations in the school timings.

July 31 Holiday in Punjab

July 31 has been announced as a holiday in Punjab to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh. Therefore, Punjab schools will remain closed on July 31.

Most Schools Open on July 30

As there are no specific festivals or events on July 30, the majority of schools in India are likely to remain open. But it is vital for parents and students to:

Verify with school administrators: Get in touch with schools personally to see if there are any holiday announcements or changes in schedules.

Check local administration websites: Get district-specific announcements and updates.

Keep up with IMD weather warnings: Keep tracking weather forecasts and advisories to predict possible disruptions.

To sum up, although some of the areas in Rajasthan and Nagpur have announced holidays on July 29, there is no general news regarding school holidays on July 30. Punjab will have a holiday on July 31 to celebrate Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom anniversary. Parents and students should remain alert as the situation unfolds and contact the schools for further information.

