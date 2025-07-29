80,000+ Tech Jobs Lost in 2025; Here’s How You Can Survive the Layoff Wave

The fast pace of technological change, combined with economic volatility and the rise of Generative AI technologies, has sparked a series of job cuts around the world, especially in the technology sector. Indian multinational firms were no exception to the trend, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) putting out word of plans to cut around 2% of its staff, or about 12,000 workers, at the middle and senior ranks. This action will be followed by other companies with similar steps, according to predictions by industry analysts.

The Layoff Landscape

According to Layoffs.Fyi, a layoff tracker, a total of 80,150 employees in 169 tech companies have been laid off in 2025. The IT industry, which is India's largest service sector and a significant contributor to the country's GDP, is facing unprecedented uncertainty. The layoff announcement has sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving employees and professionals grappling with financial insecurity and uncertainty.

The Importance of Upskilling

In this context, upskilling and reskilling become pivotal survival and growth strategies. Ruchee Anand, India Head of LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, asserts that the sudden evolution of AI is reshaping jobs and skill needs at an unwarranted pace. She points out that creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking are some of the most coveted skills sought by recruiters in India among potential hires. In addition, AI literacy has become imperative across functions, with 95% of Indian business executives emphasizing AI capabilities over conventional experience.

Advantages of Upskilling

Upskilling has several advantages, including:

Remaining Relevant: Adapting to new technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Career Advancement: Gaining new skills provides access to better-paying jobs, leadership roles, and new opportunities.

Job Security: The more advanced or specialized skill set professionals have, the less likely they are to lose their jobs and adjust to changes.

Improved Productivity: New tools and process learning improve efficiency and problem-solving skills.

Competing with Industry Demand: Upskilled workers make businesses competitive and innovative.

Efficient Methods of Upskilling

To remain competitive in the digital age, IT professionals can consider the following upskilling opportunities:

Online Courses and Certifications: Self-paced, flexible courses from Coursera, edX, and Udemy cover a range of topics.

Self-paced, flexible courses from Coursera, edX, and Udemy cover a range of topics. Bootcamps : Hands-on coding or tech bootcamps such as Simplilearn and UpGrad offer placement support along with hands-on training.

: Hands-on coding or tech bootcamps such as Simplilearn and UpGrad offer placement support along with hands-on training. Employer - Sponsored Training : Using internal learning platforms, workshops, or collaborations with ed-tech platforms can be a cost-effective mode of growth.

- : Using internal learning platforms, workshops, or collaborations with ed-tech platforms can be a cost-effective mode of growth. Open - Source Projects and GitHub Contributions: Helping develop open-source projects sharpens skills and provides a visible portfolio.

- Contributions: Helping develop open-source projects sharpens skills and provides a visible portfolio. Hackathons and Tech Communities : Joining hackathons or tech communities such as Stack Overflow and Reddit can bring professionals into contact with real-world issues and creative solutions.

: Joining hackathons or tech communities such as Stack Overflow and Reddit can bring professionals into contact with real-world issues and creative solutions. Advanced Degrees or Diplomas : Going for a postgraduate diploma or Master's in Data Science, Computer Science, or IT Management can be an insurance long-term step.

: Going for a postgraduate diploma or Master's in Data Science, Computer Science, or IT Management can be an insurance long-term step. Self-Learning and Side Projects: Developing individual projects or tools can solidify concepts and make learning more effective.

By adopting upskilling and reskilling, workers are able to ride the wave of technological disruption and remain in the vanguard of the competitive job market.

