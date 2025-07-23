July 24, 28 Schools holiday in Tamil Nadu!

A few districts in Tamil Nadu have announced public holidays on July 23, 24, and 28 to commemorate important local festivals and a historic anniversary. Below is a list of the districts and affected dates:

Ariyalur District: July 23

Schools in Ariyalur will get a holiday on July 23 to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola, a legendary figure in Tamil history for his military and administrative skills. Instead of the lost working day, July 26 will be an entire working day for schools and government offices.

Kanyakumari District: July 24

Kanyakumari schools will be closed on July 24 on account of Aadi Amavasai, an important Hindu festival that celebrates ancestors and prays for their blessings for household prosperity and peace. It is a day with great religious significance in Tamil Nadu's local traditions.

Chengalpattu District: July 28

Chengalpattu schools will be shut down on July 28 to mark the Aadipura festival, or Andal Jayanthi, in which Goddess Andal is revered. The devotees will attend rituals and ceremonies at temples and pray for happiness and prosperity. August 9 will be a whole working day in place of the lost working day.

These holidays are included in the regional festivities of every district, so people can enjoy cultural and religious occasions without interrupting academic calendars. By announcing certain working days, the district councils seek a balance between people's celebration and the need for consistent academic progress.

