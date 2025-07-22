July 23 Public Holiday in Alappuzha District, Kerala for VS Achuthanandan's last rites

A public holiday has been declared in the Alappuzha district on Wednesday, July 23, as a tribute to the former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, who will be cremated in the district.

The 100-year-old venerated political leader died on Monday, July 21, at 3:20 PM at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The death of the leader symbolizes the end of an era in Kerala's political and social history.

Following his death, the Government of Kerala announced a state-wide public holiday on July 22, Tuesday. The government departments, educational institutions, including technical and professional colleges, state-owned enterprises, autonomous bodies, and organizations administered under the Negotiable Instruments Act were closed as a mark of respect.

In addition, the state government of Kerala declared three days of mourning from July 22. In the course of official mourning, the national flag is being displayed at half-mast at all government offices and public structures throughout the state.

