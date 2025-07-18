July 19 School Holiday or not?

Tomorrow, July 19, is a Saturday, and you've been wondering whether schools will be closed. We've got the updated information for you. Schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Telangana, will be closed from July 19 to July 21 due to the celebrations of the Bonalu festival. Students in affected areas will get a three-day holiday courtesy of the decision by the School Education Department to announce a holiday during this period.

Bonalu Festival: A Festival to Celebrate

The Bonalu festival is one of the important traditional festivals in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, dedicated to the goddess Mahakali. The city erupts in vibrant colors of decorations, big processions, traditional music, and cultural events during this period. The state government has chosen to close schools and colleges to facilitate a smooth celebration and maintain public order.

Compensation for Saturday Holiday

While schools will remain shut on Saturday, July 19, students will have to catch up on the lost day. As per the School Education Department, schools will operate on the second Saturday in August as a compensatory holiday.

Other States: Holiday Status

In case you are in other states, here's the update for you:

Meghalaya: Schools will remain shut on July 17, 2025, due to U Tirot Sing Day, which is a state holiday.

Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka: Schools will be closed on July 17, 2025, due to the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival.

Uttar Pradesh: There is no state holiday on July 17, 2025, but Meerut district schools could be closed from July 16 to July 23 because of the Kanwar Yatra.

Himachal Pradesh: A few districts experienced school closures on July 15 due to rains, but no data is available on July 17.

West Bengal: There is no holiday announced for July 17, 2025.

Upcoming Festivals and Holidays

Since Shravana is still on, students have a lot more festivals and holidays to look forward to:

Naga Panchami: July 23, 2025

Varalakshmi Vratam: August 8, 2025

Gowri Habba and Ganesh Chaturthi: August 28-29, 2025

Navaratri/Dussehra: Early October

Deepavali: Late October

Stay Informed

To get the latest schedule from holidays, parents and students may refer to the official websites of their district administrations or schools for announcements of holidays.

