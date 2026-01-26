January 27 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise Update After Republic Day

After the Republic Day holiday on January 26, many parents and students are checking whether January 27, 2026, is a school holiday or a regular working day. As per official updates, January 27 will be a normal school day in most Indian states, with classes resuming after the national holiday.

In major states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, no general holiday has been announced for January 27. Schools across these states are expected to function as usual, and students are required to attend regular academic sessions.

However, Punjab has declared a school holiday on January 27, giving students an extended break after Republic Day celebrations. In addition, a few district-level or local holidays may be announced in select regions depending on administrative decisions or local events. Parents are advised to confirm with their respective schools for any region-specific updates.

With Republic Day falling on January 26, most state education departments have chosen to resume normal schedules from January 27, ensuring continuity in academic activities. Barring a few exceptions, schools across India will reopen tomorrow.

Students and parents are recommended to stay alert for official circulars from school managements and education authorities for any last-minute announcements.