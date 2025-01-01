January 1 - January 15: Winter Holidays for schools in Delhi-NCR

In a bid to safeguard the well-being of students, the government announced that schools in Delhi-NCR will remain closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025, due to the intensifying cold wave in the region.

Presently, schools in the area are operating in a hybrid mode, which allows for a combination of online and offline classes. However, if the situation worsens, the government may consider revising the holiday dates.

There lies more to this government move, including the safety of children who easily fall victim to the severe climatic conditions at this time of the year. The government closed schools in this regard, looking to minimize falling ill or suffering from extreme temperatures.

Parents and students should, therefore, remain updated with the latest announcements from both the government and the school administration regarding the possible reopening of schools.

